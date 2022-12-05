Annual Christmas Light Parade spreads holiday cheer

Janet Lopez of NCI Affiliates puts some final touches on the business’ float which transported the Grinch.

Main street association announces parade award winners

– Despite the rain, several thousand spectators lined the streets of Paso Robles Saturday night for the 61st annual Christmas Light Parade.

Many entries showed up for the traditional parade through downtown Paso Robles. People decorated floats for several days in warehouses, garages, and other facilities in preparation for the parade.

Paso Robles High School Marching Band Members.

At local business NCI Affiliates, staff members, clients, and volunteers put the final touches on their float which transported the Grinch in a real sleigh.

Beginning at 7 p.m., entries from the Future Farmers of America to Skills USA to the Atascadero Elks and several dozen floats and other groups traveled south on Spring Street and passed by the Paso Robles Inn and the Downtown City Park. They turned right on 13th and then again on Park Street and circled the park. When the rain increased, those watching huddled under umbrellas or stepped into archways. People in the parade yelled “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays.” The theme this year was, “Deck the Halls.”

The Paso Robles Marching Band brought up the rear of the parade. Close behind the Bearcats, Santa Claus rode with Mrs. Claus.

For many, it was a chilly, wet night, but the weather did not dampen the holiday spirit.

Below are the parade winners by category, as sent by the event organizer, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association:

The Paso Robles High School Marching Band.

Prime awards

Sweepstakes Award – Paso Robles FFA

Judges’ Award – Wreck and Roll VW Club

Special Award – KW Construction

Santa’s Award – Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Business/Commercial – North County Septic Service

Bands – (First) Paso Robles High School Marching Band (Second) Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band

Color Guard – Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103

Category awards

Marching Groups

First – Georgia Brown Elementary School

Second – Almond Acres Charter Academy

Mounted Groups

First – Creston Riders

Second – 805 Piece of Me Riding Club

Commercial General

First – Central Coast Jeep Adventures

Second – Maez Junk Removal

Third – Ada’s and Annette Lodges

School Floats

First – Pat Butler Elementary School

Second – Pleasant Valley School

Third – Kermit King Elementary School

Adult Club Floats

First – NCI Affiliates

Second – Atascadero Elks Lodge

Third – Central Coast MOPAR Club

Commercial Floats

First – Miller Drilling Company

Second – Shift ‘N Gears Garage

Third – Coast Counties Peterbilt

Other Floats

First – Skills USA

Second – California Highway Patrol – Templeton Station

Third – John Peschong – County Supervisor

Decorated Vehicles: NorCal Minis

Antique Vehicles: VIP RV Rentals & Repairs

Fire Trucks

First – Paso Robles Fire Dept. Ladder Truck 4148

Second – San Miguel Firefighters Association

Third – Paso Robles Children’s Museum Fire Truck

City, County & State Entries

First – Cal Fire / SLO County

Second – USDA Forest Service – Ventana Hotshots

Third – C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team)

This Saturday night, Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles.