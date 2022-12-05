Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
nodq.com
Ronda Rousey addresses criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series
During her YouTube live stream, Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Rousey also commented on the apron DDT spot…. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (SPOILER)
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match that will air Friday, the 9th of December on Rampage. Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas closed a short but important chapter in company history as William Regal gave a farewell address adding that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club til he dies.” That message came after Tony Khan confirmed prior to the show that Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE, where his son competes as part of NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena Returning To WWE For Final Smackdown Of 2022
John Cena is back in WWE for the last episode of Smackdown in 2022. It has been about six months since John Cena appeared on the June 27th episode of Raw, which was a celebration of Cena’s 20-year run in WWE. Since then, Cena has been away from WWE because he’s busy filming movies, television shows, being in commercials and other things like “The Independent” on Peacock along with the comedy feature “The Bubble” at Netflix.
tjrwrestling.net
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Discussing New Reality Show Idea With E! Network
WWE is talking to E! Network about working together to get back to producing a new reality TV show together. Over the past decade, WWE produced two reality shows with E! Network focused on the women’s division. Total Divas premiered in 2013 and ran for nine seasons until 2019 with 120 episodes produced.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
