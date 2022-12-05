Read full article on original website
The professor was using the word in an acceptable context in this case. You can bet many of the protesting students listen to rap records using this word in every other lyric.
Princeton University
Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents Fall Student Reading
Students in fall courses share recent work as part of the Althea Ward Clark W'21 Reading Series at Princeton. The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University, continues the 2022-23 season with a reading of recent work by students in the program on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chancellor Green Rotunda on the Princeton University campus. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Rotunda is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
wdiy.org
Penn Students, Community Members Demand University Drop Disciplinary Actions Against Protestors
Students and community members are calling on the University of Pennsylvania to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. (Original air-date: 12/2/22)
Princeton University
Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton announces five Hodder Fellows for 2023-2024
Fellowships are awarded to Kayla E., Moriah Evans, Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez, Joseph C. Phillips, Jr., and Charisse Pearlina Weston. Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts has announced the selection of five Mary Mackall Gwinn Hodder Fellows for the 2023-2024 academic year. This year’s recipients include artist Kayla E., choreographer Moriah Evans, theater artist Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez, composer Joseph C. Phillips, Jr., and conceptual artist Charisse Pearlina Weston.
Princeton University
Princeton’s Novogratz Bridge Year Program will expand to six international locations
Princeton’s innovative Novogratz Bridge Year Program will expand to six countries beginning in fall 2023, offering more incoming students the opportunity to participate in the tuition-free global service-learning program. Bridge Year will partner with new communities in Cambodia and Costa Rica, in addition to existing partnerships in Bolivia, India, Indonesia and Senegal.
Princeton University
Wide range of leaders convene at DeCenter to identify questions facing blockchain technologies
Experts in fields ranging from computer science and engineering to economics, policy, human rights and law gathered at Princeton Nov. 30 to help shape the agenda for the University’s new DeCenter, an interdisciplinary initiative exploring the promise and perils of blockchain technology. “The DeCenter is about the decentralization of...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Jersey City school district business administrator’s discrimination lawsuit dismissed
A discrimination and whistleblower lawsuit filed by Jersey City school district Business Administrator Regina Robinson has been dismissed because the suit fails to say how the board members and two top administrators retaliated and discriminated against her, a Hudson County judge ruled. Robinson, whose $182,000-a-year contract was not renewed, took...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
Great Valley Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Beloved Elementary School Teacher
An elementary school in the Great Valley School District is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of beloved first-grade teacher Jennifer Krasna. The 30-year-old Bucks County resident passed away a week after giving birth to her second son, reports Jillian Mele for 6ABC.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Schools Reopen After an “Unauthorized Third Party” Caused Internet Problems.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) — MONROE TWP. Following allegations that an unauthorized entity penetrated the district’s network, students, teachers, and staff members at Monroe Township Public Schools returned to class on Friday. When asked by Action News, some concerned parents expressed confusion over the events. They caught whatever it...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
