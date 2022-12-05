ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

tbs333
3d ago

The professor was using the word in an acceptable context in this case. You can bet many of the protesting students listen to rap records using this word in every other lyric.

Princeton University

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents Fall Student Reading

Students in fall courses share recent work as part of the Althea Ward Clark W'21 Reading Series at Princeton. The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University, continues the 2022-23 season with a reading of recent work by students in the program on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chancellor Green Rotunda on the Princeton University campus. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Rotunda is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton announces five Hodder Fellows for 2023-2024

Fellowships are awarded to Kayla E., Moriah Evans, Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez, Joseph C. Phillips, Jr., and Charisse Pearlina Weston. Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts has announced the selection of five Mary Mackall Gwinn Hodder Fellows for the 2023-2024 academic year. This year’s recipients include artist Kayla E., choreographer Moriah Evans, theater artist Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez, composer Joseph C. Phillips, Jr., and conceptual artist Charisse Pearlina Weston.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Princeton’s Novogratz Bridge Year Program will expand to six international locations

Princeton’s innovative Novogratz Bridge Year Program will expand to six countries beginning in fall 2023, offering more incoming students the opportunity to participate in the tuition-free global service-learning program. Bridge Year will partner with new communities in Cambodia and Costa Rica, in addition to existing partnerships in Bolivia, India, Indonesia and Senegal.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Wide range of leaders convene at DeCenter to identify questions facing blockchain technologies

Experts in fields ranging from computer science and engineering to economics, policy, human rights and law gathered at Princeton Nov. 30 to help shape the agenda for the University’s new DeCenter, an interdisciplinary initiative exploring the promise and perils of blockchain technology. “The DeCenter is about the decentralization of...
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ

