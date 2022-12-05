Students in fall courses share recent work as part of the Althea Ward Clark W'21 Reading Series at Princeton. The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University, continues the 2022-23 season with a reading of recent work by students in the program on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chancellor Green Rotunda on the Princeton University campus. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Rotunda is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO