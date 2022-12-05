Read full article on original website
Mai Selph
2d ago
🤣 "Yeah, I left my drugs in the bathroom. Will you please leave them with Customer Service? Be there in a minute. Thanks!"
WSMV
Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With November Gun Incident At Dollar General
A Hopkinsville woman has been charged with brandishing a gun last month at a Dollar General in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 19th 38-year-old Raegeanne Smith allegedly pointed the weapon at a customer at the Dollar General store and threatened an employee of the store. She then dropped the gun and fled the scene.
whvoradio.com
Bond Modification Denied Again in McHenry Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with murder who has seen his trial date delayed a half-dozen times in two years saw his request for a bond modification again denied in Christian County Circuit Court. Robert Torian III is charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrell Moore after the two men...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
lite987whop.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
wkdzradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.
Metro police seek man after woman left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
Man attacked by coworker with box cutter hospitalized
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a coworker with a box cutter at a Nashville business Friday.
WSMV
Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors. The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend And Her Teenage Daughter
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times. Investigators say she hit him with a cast iron skillet before he punched her in the head several times and choked her.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
WSMV
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
WSMV
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
Number of guns stolen from vehicles keeps climbing in Nashville
So far this year we are at 1,306 guns taken from vehicles. The yearly total for 2021 was one less at 1,305.
