Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You
Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Which Two Patriots Lead Positions in Pro Bowl Voting?
FOXBORO — It hasn’t been a great season for the New England Patriots, who at 6-6 would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today. However, they will be well represented in the Pro Bowl this season as they are getting an early push in 2022 Pro Bowl voting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. The Browns Digest staff has their picks in for week 14 of the regular season which will feature a pair of AFC North divisional...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr.: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Boldly Asks, ‘Circus’ or ‘Super Bowl’?
FRISCO - DeMarcus Lawrence has a long-standing locker room habit of straight talk. And he proved it again on Wednesday when asked about the Dallas Cowboys' courtship of Odell Beckham Jr. Tank was asked, "Is it fair to say you want the Cowboys to sign OBJ?''. "It's fair to say...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants First Look: Philadelphia Eagles Defense
The New York Giants go into week 14 preparing to face their toughest matchup of the season in the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles that are on top of the NFC East. Let's take a closer look at this Eagles defense. Personnel. The Eagles defensive front is not just full of top-flight...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mark Ingram’s Saints Career Has Been Special
Mark Ingram II was diagnosed with an MCL tear in his knee after Monday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ingram, who turns 33 on December 21, will probably be out for the rest of the remaining four games for the Saints this season. A twelve-year veteran, Ingram will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Simms: Joe Burrow ‘Is Too Good’
CINCINNATI — NBC sports analyst Chris Simms had some glowing comments for Joe Burrow on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast. He was playing a game of two truths and a lie, correctly guessing the lie that Burrow is getting sacked at the highest rate in the NFL. "The first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Snatch DL Elijah Garcia Off Rams’ Practice Squad
Filling one of two vacancies on its active roster, the Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Q&A: D’Andre Swift Says Lions ‘Building Something Special’
The Detroit Lions' offense, with a healthier D'Andre Swift, did not punt the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 13, the third-year running back recorded 14 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also was targeted in the passing game on six occasions, securing four receptions for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
