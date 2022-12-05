Read full article on original website
Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Yes, Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. No, the France forward was not injured when he missed a recent training session. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered a reassuring message about Mbappé on Wednesday, news that perhaps...
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
theScore
World Cup roundup: Brazil finds its flair, Croatia keeps grinding
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Monday's last-16 games. Sublime Selecao find dancing shoes. The World Cup, more than...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat
A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on. Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The Everton and Marine AFC fan...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
BBC
Cyril Ramaphosa: How Arthur Fraser landed South Africa's president in trouble
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is fighting back after being politically wounded by allegations that he stashed a huge sum of foreign currency in a sofa on his game farm, and then covered up its theft. He has rallied his governing African National Congress (ANC) to back him in parliament,...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
BBC
BBC 100 Women marks 10th year with focus on progress
A front-line medic in Ukraine and an anonymous Iranian protester are among those recognised in the BBC 100 Women 2022 list. The season features the female faces that have dominated international headlines, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab, who competed without a headscarf amid protests against the mandatory hijab in her home country.
BBC
Should countries try to do everything themselves?
Would it be better if a country simply produced everything it needed within its own borders rather than importing things from abroad? Would that make the country more secure, perhaps richer?. It sounds rather farfetched, but some of the world's most powerful political leaders have been making arguments that sound...
108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)
London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure. Leading the management and operational charge of both Piccadilly entities will be co-founders and long-time producers and financiers Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. Piccadilly Pictures and its associated businesses have raised and arranged approximately £150 million ($183 million) in the last decades through financing the entire...
BBC
Harry and Meghan: UK press monetised hatred of couple, says MP
A Labour MP has accused the British press of monetising online hatred of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said newspapers had "filled their online sites" with "hateful Meghan Markle material". "It is becoming their richest clickbait scene… it drives viewing and earns advertising income," he...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: The moments that made returning boss a NI legend
They say you should never go back. Yet, try telling that to the Green and White Army. They've got what they wanted. Less than 1,000 days since he departed Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland manager. He will be doing well to get near his...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: Race against time to save India boy stuck in well
A rescue operation is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been stuck in a narrow well in India for over 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. Officials say that he is stuck...
BBC
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
BBC
BBC Radio 3 to move programmes to Salford
A host of BBC Radio 3 programmes will move to MediaCityUK at Salford Quays as the broadcaster strengthens its base there. The move is part of the BBC's Across the UK strategy. By 2024-25 at least half of the production hours for BBC Radio 3 will be from Salford, it has been announced.
James Anderson, Ollie Robinson forge new seam alliance to drive England's famous win
Tireless final-day display speaks of conditioning and endurance on inhospitable pitch
BBC
Nigeria elections 2023: An interview with Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the country’s main contenders for the role of Nigeria’s next president alongside Abubakar Atiku of the main opposition PDP, Peter Obi, of the Labour Party and Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People's Party.
What is the Cumbrian coalmine and why does it matter?
A new coalmine, the Woodhouse Colliery, has been proposed at a site near Whitehaven in Cumbria, with £165m investment and a production capacity of about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year. The proposal has been mooted for more than two years. Ministers at first offered a green light, but...
