Win A Trip For 2 To Wales from Expedia!
Expedia is giving away a trip for two to Wales to two lucky winners! The prize includes airfare, a hotel stay, car rental and more. I’ve been to the UK a bunch of times but haven’t had the opportunity to visit Wales. I’d love to win this prize so I could finally visit.
12 Ridiculous Questions Tourists Ask When Visiting Alaska
If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my many years of traveling, it’s that all travelers are not equal. Obviously, some travelers have more money than others. Others have just had more opportunities to travel, while a remarkable percent of Americans have never flown, gone outside their birth state or even owned luggage.
Air Greenland take delivery of their Airbus A330-800neo
Air Greenland has taken delivery of its Airbus A330neo – an A330-800neo. Air Greenland Airbus A330-800neo delivery – Image, Airbus. The A330neo will replace previous generation aircraft in the company’s fleet (an Airbus A330-200), with the airline selecting a similar range-optimised aircraft, over a payload-optimised version (eg the Airbus A330-900neo), allowing the aircraft fly missions up to 8,150nm/15,094km.
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency tweeted after a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels. “Ministers approved Croatia’s membership as of 1 January 2023!” The so-called Schengen area is the world’s largest free travel zone. It comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day. Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
Palace to Plaza Mayor Madrid photo walk
Dusk on the Fourth of July with this American me photo walking from the Royal Palace of Madrid along Calle Mayor toward Plaza Mayor. My photo walk consisted of side-stepping off the main road onto any other street with an interesting surface texture, eye-catching piece of a building, street name tiles and other things that caught my attention as architecturally and artistically interesting to photograph.
“Bali Bonk Ban” May Ravage Indonesian Tourism
Australians are calling a new law banning premarital sex and cohabitation the “Bali Bonk Ban” and fears are growing that the new law will decimate tourism in Indonesia. The problem for tourism is not so much the law itself as much as the uncertainty it brings. “Bali Bonk...
Security Risk: The World’s Most Dangerous Destinations for 2023
When people travel, their safety is usually, if not always an utmost concern. Travel insurance companies offer policies for medical risks, while international governments watch each other for security risks. Meanwhile, the U.S. government lists travel alerts and warnings to help its citizens plan their travels based on safety risks.
