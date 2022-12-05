ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Trial set to begin for Suspect in 2019 killing of Upstate teen

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bpAZ_0jXqkXqM00

A murder suspect is set to be in court today. Sosa Mandiez Croft is charged with the murder of an Upstate teenager, over 3 years ago. 16 year old, Mauldin High School student Josh Meeks was shot and killed in early 2019.

Meeks was reported missing and later that same day his vehicle was found abandoned with blood in it. His body was found the following day in Laurens County. Croft was 18 at the time of the incident.

Investigators say, Croft stole the victim's vehicle and shot and killed him in a drug deal that went wrong. Croft is facing charges of murder, grand larceny and a weapons violation. Judge Perry Gravely is presiding over the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

GPD: Suspect dead after authorities attempted to serve arrest warrant

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect shot and killed himself on Dec. 6 as Greenville Police Department officers confronted him with an arrest warrant, according to GPD. Officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant on the suspect for the rape of a child. When they entered the suspect's residence and confronted him with the warrant, he shot and killed himself, GPD said.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Person killed in shooting in Greer, police say

GREER, S.C. — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, according to Capt. Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police Department. Around 8:40 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street, Fortenberry said. According to Fortenberry, while officers...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jamir Hogan, a missing teenager. Deputies said Hogan was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants. Anyone who knows where Hogan is can call the Sheriff’s Office...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Library board votes to move section of...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
WBTW News13

16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy