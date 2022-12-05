Trial set to begin for Suspect in 2019 killing of Upstate teen

A murder suspect is set to be in court today. Sosa Mandiez Croft is charged with the murder of an Upstate teenager, over 3 years ago. 16 year old, Mauldin High School student Josh Meeks was shot and killed in early 2019.

Meeks was reported missing and later that same day his vehicle was found abandoned with blood in it. His body was found the following day in Laurens County. Croft was 18 at the time of the incident.

Investigators say, Croft stole the victim's vehicle and shot and killed him in a drug deal that went wrong. Croft is facing charges of murder, grand larceny and a weapons violation. Judge Perry Gravely is presiding over the case.