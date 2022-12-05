ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said arriving officers found a red Pontiac Grand Prix on fire.

Police said the vehicle had hit a light fixture and a metal utility pole. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the vehicle.

The release did not name the victim and said the Medical Examiner’s Office will identify them at a later date.

Police are also looking for the people inside two vehicles pictured in the area who may have witnessed the crash. They’re asking anyone with information to call them at 608-266-4692.

