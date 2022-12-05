ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Season for Sharing: From homework to job skills, Saint Florian Center helps at-risk kids

By Kristine Phillips, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

As a firefighter, Anthony Williamson often sees people at their worst moments. He also sees some of the most unsafe parts of the city.

Years ago, while en route to calls, he saw children jumping up and down on a dirty mattress that had been thrown away. It was their playground. He saw kids playing basketball on a court littered with needles and broken bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzqY2_0jXqkBfc00

"We would see kids that were just in despair. They were despondent. You could see the looks on their faces, like they didn't have hope. … And so we were like, 'We've got to be able to do more,'" said Williamson, a battalion chief for the Indianapolis Fire Department.

So in the early 1990s, he and another firefighter decided to start a nonprofit to serve at-risk kids in Indianapolis. They envisioned an organization that does not just save people when they've already reached rock bottom, but that helps them at an age when positive influence matters the most. They called it Saint Florian Center, named after the patron saint of firefighters.

Today, the center relies on a small group of firefighters who volunteer to provide a variety of services, including summer camps and after-school programs. It serves predominantly Black and Hispanic children, many of whom are from single-parent households.

The summer camps last seven weeks. Children go through a structured curriculum that teaches them teambuilding and leadership skills, fitness and survival tactics, philanthropy and social justice, CPR, entrepreneurship and more. During after-school programs, dedicated to students ages 10 to 14, volunteers help with their homework, conduct leadership activities and teach kids practical skills on, for example, how to confront someone who's tempting them to do something bad.

The center also has a program that teaches high school students how to interview for jobs and how to keep them, among other things. Because so many of these kids have never traveled outside the city, or even outside their neighborhood, the center also takes them on out-of-town field trips, as well as outings to local parks and museums.

Season for Sharing: Season for Sharing: Outreach Indiana provides haven for Indy's homeless teens, young adults

Williamson said they rely almost entirely on donations, fundraisers, grants and company sponsorships. Whenever they're short, he and his volunteers use their own money to make up the difference. Because the center does not have a brick-and-mortar headquarters, more than 90% of the money is spent on programs, Williamson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxck1_0jXqkBfc00

Lori Jones' 19-year-old daughter, Jaime, began attending programs at the center when she was 7. Over the years, Jones watched as her daughter's confidence grew.

"She flourished so, so much," Jones said. "She was confident enough to actually try out for the cheerleading team and the dance troupe, things that she never really wanted to do before."

Jaime also excelled at school, eventually getting an $80,000 academic scholarship at Butler University, where she's now a sophomore studying communications and a member of the cheerleading team. Jones said she's considering becoming a sports reporter.

The center is Williamson's life's work, a combination of everything that the school-teacher-turned-firefighter loves to do: helping and teaching children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29I3Dp_0jXqkBfc00

Growing up, he was one of 10 kids raised by a single mother. The holidays were one of the toughest, he said, because he always ended up as the one kid with no gifts. So on holidays, his organization donates dozens of toys to several churches and organizations in the city.

"I started thinking about running a summer camp when I was in middle school. That's how long I've been thinking about doing this," Williamson said. "So to see it come to life is just something that you can't even describe."

More: Too many are vulnerable as costs keep rising. Donate to Season for Sharing to help

What is your organization's mission?

Saint Florian Center serves at-risk kids by helping them excel academically and develop problem-solving and leadership skills.

How many people do you serve?

The center serves about 1,000 youth, ages 6 to 17.

What is your organization's No. 1 need?

The organization is most in need of:

  • Culturally diverse books that portray kids of different backgrounds and ethnicities
  • Gift donations for the holidays, like stuffed animals
  • Movie passes, museum tickets and other activities for children

How can people get involved?

Go to the center's website, https://www.saintfloriancenter.org/ , to volunteer or make a donation.

Making a difference with IndyStar: Support Season for Sharing

The shared mission of IndyStar’s Our Children initiative and annual Season for Sharing campaign is to harness the power of journalism to make a difference in the lives of Central Indiana youth. We invite you to join us by making a financial contribution. The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. All charitable donations are tax-deductible.

Funds raised during this year’s campaign will be distributed in early 2023 to organizations serving primarily Marion County youth and families.

Go to indystar.com/ocdonate to give online. If you prefer to send a check, please mail to: Central Indiana Community Foundation, Attn: Our Children, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. You also can donate by texting “SHARING” to 80888.

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @bykristinep .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Season for Sharing: From homework to job skills, Saint Florian Center helps at-risk kids

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive. It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge. Clinic organizers say the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ben Davis HS student arrested for having a handgun at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property. A police report shows that a 17-year-old male was arrested last Friday after he brought a black .40 caliber Glock to school. Officers seized the handgun along with a magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer

After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

TPA Park Festival Of Lights Video

Popular Video of the lights at TPA park in Frankfort, Indiana from our archives. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the light display at TPA park with family. Over a million lights await your visit to TPA park. Free will offering. No gate charge. All donations help offset the...
FRANKFORT, IN
cityoflawrence.org

Free Donuts, Skate Rentals, and Live Music Friday

Friday, December 9th will be a Kids Skate Free day at Lawrence Civic Plaza, and a Free Jacks Donut coupon comes with all Skate Rentals until they run out. The Winterfest rink is open from 4-8pm. Stay for musical performances from Jennifer Mlott and the Dickens Carolers.
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names

Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

FOX59 Morning: Top 5 trending stories

From Britney Spears songs hitting Broadway to a Connecticut mom fighting off a rabid raccoon, FOX59's Lindy Thackston and Daniel Miller count down the top five trending stories today. FOX59 Morning: Top 5 trending stories. From Britney Spears songs hitting Broadway to a Connecticut mom fighting off a rabid raccoon,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy