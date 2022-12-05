ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

Durant celebrates a very merry “nutty” Christmas in annual parade

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - It’s a very merry “nutty” Christmas here in Durant. Tuesday night the City of Durant geared up for its annual Christmas parade, honoring Bryan County’s famous history involving peanuts. “We will be unearthing the peanut. It was buried in 1973, so in...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

VFW and United Way upcoming Christmas Veterans giveaway

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3916 in Durant is finishing the final touches on its annual Christmas giveaway. “What were trying to do is make each and every Vet know we appreciate the service they gave our country no matter what war they were in and we want them to know,” said Pamela Robinson.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

The Katie Palmer Project shines bright this holiday season

(KXII) -Katie Palmer, a Denison teacher, mother and wife was hit and killed by a pickup while walking in her neighborhood with her husband, John Palmer in April of 2020. “This is a really hard time for families that have suffered a loss,” said Katie’s widower, John Palmer.
DENISON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Christmas Lights 2022: Deerfield Brings Tradition to its Holiday Display

Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

“We stand united”: Texoma schools wear pink in remembrance of 7-year-old Athena Strand

Denison, Texas (KXII) - As the families and friends of Athena Strand grapple with her death, communities across Texas are showing solidarity with her favorite color: pink. “Being a school, and having kids the same age and knowing that if something happened to one of our students here that the community would support us the same way as well,” said Tauna Luck, assistant director of My Montessori School in Denison.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Denison homeless shelter back on track for completion

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Homeless Empowerment Action Team also known as H.E.A.T is partnering with the Denison soup kitchen to create a space for the homeless or anyone in need. Curtis Neal said, “I couldn’t be more blessed.”. H.E.A.T has been serving the Denison community since 2019, “an...
DENISON, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney

December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk

Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved

The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed

(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
WISE COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas

The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy