KXII.com
Durant celebrates a very merry “nutty” Christmas in annual parade
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - It’s a very merry “nutty” Christmas here in Durant. Tuesday night the City of Durant geared up for its annual Christmas parade, honoring Bryan County’s famous history involving peanuts. “We will be unearthing the peanut. It was buried in 1973, so in...
KXII.com
VFW and United Way upcoming Christmas Veterans giveaway
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3916 in Durant is finishing the final touches on its annual Christmas giveaway. “What were trying to do is make each and every Vet know we appreciate the service they gave our country no matter what war they were in and we want them to know,” said Pamela Robinson.
KXII.com
The Katie Palmer Project shines bright this holiday season
(KXII) -Katie Palmer, a Denison teacher, mother and wife was hit and killed by a pickup while walking in her neighborhood with her husband, John Palmer in April of 2020. “This is a really hard time for families that have suffered a loss,” said Katie’s widower, John Palmer.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Deerfield Brings Tradition to its Holiday Display
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree. This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more...
WFAA
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
KXII.com
“We stand united”: Texoma schools wear pink in remembrance of 7-year-old Athena Strand
Denison, Texas (KXII) - As the families and friends of Athena Strand grapple with her death, communities across Texas are showing solidarity with her favorite color: pink. “Being a school, and having kids the same age and knowing that if something happened to one of our students here that the community would support us the same way as well,” said Tauna Luck, assistant director of My Montessori School in Denison.
Motorcycle ride to Athena Strand’s elementary school raises thousands of dollars for family
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of motorcyclists traveled from Azel to Paradise Monday afternoon to honor Athena Strand and raise money for her family. The ride raised $8,775, according to organizer Francis Chamberlin. “She didn’t deserve this,” Chamberlin told WFAA. “She was young. She still had her...
KXII.com
Denison homeless shelter back on track for completion
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Homeless Empowerment Action Team also known as H.E.A.T is partnering with the Denison soup kitchen to create a space for the homeless or anyone in need. Curtis Neal said, “I couldn’t be more blessed.”. H.E.A.T has been serving the Denison community since 2019, “an...
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
KXII.com
How to talk to your kids about stranger danger after Athena Strand case
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The news of seven-year-old Athena Strand, who police said was kidnapped and killed by a contracted FedEx driver, is still on the minds of so many, especially parents. And when parents took their students back to school Monday, dressed in all pink for Strand, many hugged...
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
newsnationnow.com
Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
kut.org
Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas
The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
