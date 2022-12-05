ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Who will be the top seeds in the NFL playoffs?

We're almost 13 complete weeks into the season and some teams have given themselves a chance to be the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences for the NFL playoffs.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-1 and atop the conference, but the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings aren't far behind, with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys still in striking distance.

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

The AFC is even tighter with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills currently holding a tiebreaker over the 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in that conference.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are all 8-4, right on Buffalo and Kansas City's heels.

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 13.

How to watch: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information

NFC playoff picture after Week 13:

  • No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) - NFC East leader
  • No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-2) - NFC North leader
  • No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (8-4) - NFC West leader
  • No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) - NFC South leader
  • No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (9-3) - Wild Card
  • No. 6 New York Giants (7-4-1) - Wild Card
  • No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (7-5) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

  • Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  • Detroit Lions (5-7)
  • Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
  • Green Bay Packers (5-8)

NFC playoff matchups right now:

  • No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings
  • No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 San Francisco 49ers
  • No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The Bears are the only NFC team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RryOQ_0jXqiIv700

AFC playoff picture after Week 13:

  • No. 1 Buffalo Bills (9-3) - AFC East leader
  • No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) - AFC West leader
  • No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8-4) - AFC North leader
  • No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-5) - AFC South leader
  • No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) - Wild Card
  • No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-4) - Wild Card
  • No. 7 New York Jets (7-5) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

  • New England Patriots (6-6)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
  • Cleveland Browns (5-7)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

AFC playoff matchups right now:

  • No. 7 New York Jets at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
  • No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens
  • No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Notes: The Bills win a tiebreaker over the Chiefs because of their win over Kansas City. The Ravens win a tiebreaker over the Bengals because of their win over Cincinnati. The Bengals win a tiebreaker over the Dolphins because of their win over Miami. The Texans are the only AFC team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Community Policy