NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

Who will be the top seeds in the NFL playoffs?

We're almost 13 complete weeks into the season and some teams have given themselves a chance to be the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences for the NFL playoffs.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-1 and atop the conference, but the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings aren't far behind, with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys still in striking distance.

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

The AFC is even tighter with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills currently holding a tiebreaker over the 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in that conference.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are all 8-4, right on Buffalo and Kansas City's heels.

NFL Week 14 odds : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 13.

How to watch: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information

NFC playoff picture after Week 13:

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) - NFC East leader

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-2) - NFC North leader

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (8-4) - NFC West leader

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) - NFC South leader

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (9-3) - Wild Card

No. 6 New York Giants (7-4-1) - Wild Card

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (7-5) - Wild Card

NFL Week 14 picks : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

In the hunt:

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

NFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 San Francisco 49ers

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The Bears are the only NFC team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

NFL Week 14 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for games on Week 14 NFL schedule

AFC playoff picture after Week 13:

No. 1 Buffalo Bills (9-3) - AFC East leader

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) - AFC West leader

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8-4) - AFC North leader

No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-5) - AFC South leader

No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) - Wild Card

No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-4) - Wild Card

No. 7 New York Jets (7-5) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

New England Patriots (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Cleveland Browns (5-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

AFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 New York Jets at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens

No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Notes: The Bills win a tiebreaker over the Chiefs because of their win over Kansas City. The Ravens win a tiebreaker over the Bengals because of their win over Cincinnati. The Bengals win a tiebreaker over the Dolphins because of their win over Miami. The Texans are the only AFC team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 14 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2023 Super Bowl

What changed?: NFL playoff picture Week 13: NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC