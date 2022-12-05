ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larue County, KY

wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Grand Jury

12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Juvenile Charged with Murder

A juvenile was arrested for murder over the weekend. Kentucky State Police, Trooper First Class, Scotty Sharp stated, “On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 4:53 a.m., KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department requesting assistance with an assault investigation near 116 E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot.“ The 17-year-old was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The 15-year-old was charged and is currently being lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, the 17-year-old who passed away was a student at Larue County High School. The school system stated there will be grief counselors from green river regional education cooperative available to students and teachers for as long as needed.
HODGENVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Victims In Louisville Murder-Suicide Identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton all died due to gunshot wounds suffered Saturday. The coroner’s office says Gary Stanton died by suicide with a self-inflicted wound. Family members told Louisville media that they weren’t aware of any problems in the family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man in critical condition after serious crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening. LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
HODGENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

