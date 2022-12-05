Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
quicksie983.com
Juvenile Charged with Murder
A juvenile was arrested for murder over the weekend. Kentucky State Police, Trooper First Class, Scotty Sharp stated, “On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 4:53 a.m., KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department requesting assistance with an assault investigation near 116 E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot.“ The 17-year-old was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The 15-year-old was charged and is currently being lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, the 17-year-old who passed away was a student at Larue County High School. The school system stated there will be grief counselors from green river regional education cooperative available to students and teachers for as long as needed.
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wxbc1043.com
Victims In Louisville Murder-Suicide Identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton all died due to gunshot wounds suffered Saturday. The coroner’s office says Gary Stanton died by suicide with a self-inflicted wound. Family members told Louisville media that they weren’t aware of any problems in the family.
wdrb.com
Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after serious crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening. LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
wdrb.com
KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
A police spokesman, Maj. Micah Scheu, said on the scene Saturday that police are confident all of the deceased were members of the same family, and the man was the “primary aggressor.”
WLWT 5
Everything we know about the murder-suicide that killed a Kentucky family of 4
A tragic scene unfolded the first week of December when a family of four died in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said. The apparent murder-suicide happened Dec....
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
