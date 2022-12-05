Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
montereycountyweekly.com
A local catering business took first place for barbecue ribs at the World Food Championships.
Attention barbecue lovers: Before you book your next trip to Texas, Kansas City or Memphis in search of the most succulent-tasting meats on the planet, you might want to look local. Because according to the esteemed judges at the 2022 World Food Championships, the best ribs in the country are made right here on the Central Coast.
Ars Technica
Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California
A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico
SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
Dropping gas prices are lower today than they were a year ago in the Bay Area; Here's why
If you're filling up your tank, gas prices have dropped. According to AAA, they're lower today than they were one year ago.
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Big weekend storm a reminder to be flood ready
Get ready for heavy rains on Friday night and through Saturday. “A strong low-pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will spin into California late Friday night and into Saturday morning, bringing round-after-round of heavy rain and snow showers to the coast. These showers will spread to the Bay Area and Sierra Nevada by Saturday afternoon, becoming more intense along ski resorts and passes in the Tahoe area through Sunday morning. Bursts of rain and winds will then spread south along Highway 1, encompassing the LA and San Diego metros by Sunday afternoon. The stage is set for a statewide winter storm that will introduce some challenges for residents and travelers alike all weekend long.”
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KSBW.com
Central Coast fisherman facing brunt of crab season delays
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending its delay on crab season due to the humpback whales off the coast, and the risk they get entangled in fishing gear. This will restrict both commercial and recreational crab fishing. "It's going to be really high...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KSBW.com
3 men from Monterey were aboard the USS Arizona when it sank on Pearl Harbor
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Many honored the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor throughout the Central Coast as more than 2,400 Americans were killed on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941. Video Player: Pearl Harbor 81st anniversary remembrance. During the attack,...
Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc
SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara's Intel Announces Layoffs
Add Intel to the list of tech companies announcing layoffs. The Santa Clara chipmaker said about 200 people will be cut from its offices in Santa Clara and Folsom. NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
5 local spots to play games in San Jose, CA
Find table top games, retro arcade consoles, and interactive experiences all around the city.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
Comments / 0