Get ready for heavy rains on Friday night and through Saturday. “A strong low-pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will spin into California late Friday night and into Saturday morning, bringing round-after-round of heavy rain and snow showers to the coast. These showers will spread to the Bay Area and Sierra Nevada by Saturday afternoon, becoming more intense along ski resorts and passes in the Tahoe area through Sunday morning. Bursts of rain and winds will then spread south along Highway 1, encompassing the LA and San Diego metros by Sunday afternoon. The stage is set for a statewide winter storm that will introduce some challenges for residents and travelers alike all weekend long.”

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO