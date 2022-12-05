ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
