Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor’s OTAVA Expands Indianapolis Data Center

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tK9Iv_0jXqhpZX00
OTAVA has added advanced interconnection services, including Internet Exchange access, at its Indianapolis data center. // Courtesy of OTAVA

OTAVA, a global custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions company based in Ann Arbor, announced it has doubled its Indianapolis data center capacity with advanced interconnection services, including Internet Exchange access, to meet growing demand for colocation and hosting services.

“Since the pandemic we continue to see an increasing flow of businesses downsizing and eliminating office space and moving their IT infrastructure to secure and compliant off-site hosting facilities,” says T.J. Houske, senior vice president of technology, operations, and engineering at OTAVA.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our space and welcome new customers to our state-of-the-art data center in Indianapolis. Our fully compliant facility features a diverse power supply and a growing list of fiber interconnection partners. Our customers can count on us for reliable, secure, and compliant service.”

Located in downtown Indianapolis since 2014, OTAVA’s data center is strategically located to support companies in the metropolitan area, across the region, and throughout the world. The carrier neutral facility is geographically separated from the company’s three other locations to create redundancies that are ideal for data protection and production solutions.

It provides secure, compliant, scalable enterprise-class cloud computing, colocation, offsite backup, and disaster recovery solutions. With the expansion, OTAVA has built out an additional 4,000-square-feet of raised floor space to meet rising demand.

“The larger footprint creates greater capacity for area businesses across all industries looking to move their workloads off-site and accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” says Houske.

“We’ve also added new upgrades to our uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) including moving to sustainable lithium-ion batteries which create a greener footprint. We are thrilled to be able to serve more customers in Indianapolis and we plan to make even more space available in the future.”

All OTAVA data centers are independently certified compliant with industry standards. Visit the OTAVA website to learn more about OTAVA’s Indianapolis data center located at 505 W. Merrill St. in Indianapolis.

The post Ann Arbor’s OTAVA Expands Indianapolis Data Center appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
