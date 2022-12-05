ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man sentenced in January robbery

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Riverton Man Sentenced for Burglary and Possession

A Riverton Man is sentenced in a burglary and methamphetamine case. 34-year-old John Wesley Potter is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in Cherokee County District Court. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, where Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the burglary of a Riverton...
RIVERTON, KS
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
kggfradio.com

Webb City Man Receives Prison Sentencing

A Webb City man receives prison term. 39-year-old Larry Dustin Flowers was handed down a prison sentence in Cherokee County District Court. Flowers received a 16-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in April and another 40-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and possessing methamphetamine in August. The 16-month sentence and 40-month sentence are set to be served consecutively.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality

JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
JOPLIN, MO
KAKE TV

1 dead and 2 in hospital after head-on crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday when 20-year-old Trey Cunningham was driving north on U69 Alt when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fugitives from Justice, two from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on December 2, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Tucker Slankard and Aaron Willhite, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. Aaron Willhite is wanted on warrants of Residential Burglary. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
AURORA, MO
WIBW

One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KYTV

Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
KSN News

Kansas man killed in rollover crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
PITTSBURG, KS

