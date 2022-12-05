Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man sentenced in January robbery
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
kggfradio.com
Riverton Man Sentenced for Burglary and Possession
A Riverton Man is sentenced in a burglary and methamphetamine case. 34-year-old John Wesley Potter is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in Cherokee County District Court. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, where Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the burglary of a Riverton...
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
Parents in infant manslaughter case to get separate attorneys
A pair of Rogers parents facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child will each be represented by their own court-appointed attorneys.
“Now you know not to mess with me”: man accused of assaulting 15-year-old
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400. Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond […]
kggfradio.com
Webb City Man Receives Prison Sentencing
A Webb City man receives prison term. 39-year-old Larry Dustin Flowers was handed down a prison sentence in Cherokee County District Court. Flowers received a 16-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in April and another 40-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and possessing methamphetamine in August. The 16-month sentence and 40-month sentence are set to be served consecutively.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Arkansas Man Monday in Daviess County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of an Arkansas man Monday morning on a felony driving charge in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Pea Ridge, Arkansas, resident Casey E. George around 11:33 Monday morning on a preliminary charge of a class E felony for driving while revoked.
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
KAKE TV
1 dead and 2 in hospital after head-on crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday when 20-year-old Trey Cunningham was driving north on U69 Alt when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.
Washington Co. jail doctor who prescribed Ivermectin to inmates steps down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. On Monday, the Sheriff-elect informed the...
Fugitives from Justice, two from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on December 2, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Tucker Slankard and Aaron Willhite, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. Aaron Willhite is wanted on warrants of Residential Burglary. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County...
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
KYTV
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
WIBW
One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
KYTV
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
