Breckinridge County, KY

The Crunch Zone

Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE

Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky a possible landing spot for Texas QB Hudson Card?

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the top players in the quarterback transfer market this season, as they’ll look to find someone to come in and compete for the starting job with QB Will Levis headed to the NFL Draft. Kentucky has been linked to several names of quarterbacks...
LEXINGTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Tiger Dance Team Competes In State Championship This Weekend

UNDATED (12/08/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Tiger Dance team will be competing in the KHSAA State Championships this weekend. The team is competing in the “Pom” Division Sunday (12/11) afternoon at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. The team will perform at 2:45 Central...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
LEXINGTON, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU found in violation of Kentucky Open Records Act

Western Kentucky University has been found in violation of Kentucky’s Open Records Act after redacting information from Shaquille O’Neal’s “DJ Diesel” performance contract obtained by the Herald in a public records request. According to an open records decision delivered by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Beshear Announces Mitigation Study For 2021 Flooding In Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — $2.5 million in grants will be used by the Commonwealth to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money. Half is from a federal earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers for the Army Corps of Engineers, while the state’s half comes from Kentucky’s Flood Control Local Match Participation Program. Rogers has requested another federal earmark of $800,000 for the study in fiscal year 2023.
LEE COUNTY, KY

