SPORTS: Tigers Fall To Trinity; Lady Tigers Win; Cards’ Satterfield To Cincinnati
WHITESVILLE (12/05/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers fell behind from seven-point lead early in the first quarter and could not recover in a 55-46 loss to Whitesville Trinity on Monday night. Hunter Barr led the Tigers with 14 points. (Click HERE for Boys Basketball scores.) WHITESVILLE (12/05/22) –...
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE
Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Louisville
Who could the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals be?
Kentucky a possible landing spot for Texas QB Hudson Card?
The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the top players in the quarterback transfer market this season, as they’ll look to find someone to come in and compete for the starting job with QB Will Levis headed to the NFL Draft. Kentucky has been linked to several names of quarterbacks...
Tiger Dance Team Competes In State Championship This Weekend
UNDATED (12/08/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Tiger Dance team will be competing in the KHSAA State Championships this weekend. The team is competing in the “Pom” Division Sunday (12/11) afternoon at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. The team will perform at 2:45 Central...
Starting 5: Kentucky wins across the pond, star freshmen in the SEC and zone-beating master class
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. We had college...
Big Name College Football Coach Returning To Alma Mater: Report
A big name college football coach is reportedly heading back to his alma mater.
John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
WKU found in violation of Kentucky Open Records Act
Western Kentucky University has been found in violation of Kentucky’s Open Records Act after redacting information from Shaquille O’Neal’s “DJ Diesel” performance contract obtained by the Herald in a public records request. According to an open records decision delivered by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Beshear Announces Mitigation Study For 2021 Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — $2.5 million in grants will be used by the Commonwealth to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money. Half is from a federal earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers for the Army Corps of Engineers, while the state’s half comes from Kentucky’s Flood Control Local Match Participation Program. Rogers has requested another federal earmark of $800,000 for the study in fiscal year 2023.
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 72 years, the body of a United States soldier comes home to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright from Whitesville disappeared while fighting in the Korean War. He was originally designated as Missing in Action and later presumed dead. In Aug., DNA testing identified Wright’s...
