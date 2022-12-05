Read full article on original website
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again
UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and […]
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in Hwy. 86 wreck
A Shell Knob man was injured in a wreck at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 86, one mile east of Golden. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samuel Anderson, 24, of Shell Knob, was driving a 2005 Honda CRV eastbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned in the highway.
ksgf.com
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
Two people hurt Monday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was corrected to reflect the correct day. PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Monday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said The post Two people hurt Monday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled the deaths of a couple in Springfield as a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of West Whiteside Street on the night of December 3 after receiving a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found Lavare W. D. Everett, 44, and Christina M. Lopez, 45, dead from gunshot wounds.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
houstonherald.com
Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement
Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
kttn.com
Man from California indicted for transporting 165 pounds of methamphetamine into Missouri
A Cucamonga, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after a state trooper found 165 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rafael Solis, 30, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Solis on Nov. 30, 2022, which charged him with the same offense.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
KTTS
I-44 Crash Shuts Down Traffic In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Westbound lanes of I-44 were closed this morning at the 69.4 mile marker after a crash between a semi and at least one other vehicle. The crash near James River and I-44 in Springfield happened around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters spent the morning on the scene after...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
ksgf.com
Crash Closes Down Lanes on I-44 Near Springfield
Emergency responders are working a crash on I-44 Tuesday morning. The crash was reported by MoDOT around 5:30 am. Reports say that both lanes of westbound I-44 near mile marker 69.2 are closed, as well as one eastbound lane. Mile marker 69.2 is west of Springfield, near James River Freeway.
myozarksonline.com
The collision of two trucks has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman
The collision of two trucks Tuesday evening at 5:35 on Spring Road, two miles south of A-B highway in Pulaski County, has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman. According the highway patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 Dodge 1500, driven by 71-year-old Steven W. Robinson of Richland, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 40-year-old Teresa R. Speer of Richland. Robinson was not injured in the accident, but Speer received moderate injuries and was transported by Pulaski County E-M-S to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
