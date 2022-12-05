We often hear about “dementia breakthroughs” in the news – new genes being discovered, new blood tests being developed, new drugs being tested. However, there remains no effective or accessible cure for dementia. This is of great frustration to people living with dementia, and their carers and loved ones. Two new “breakthrough” drugs have been in the news. While they may not bring much relief to those living with the disease today, we are learning more about dementia, and getting closer to a treatment. A bit about dementia Dementia is an umbrella term to describe a group of conditions characterised by a loss...

