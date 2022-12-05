Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Using the nexus approach to identify systematic solutions for sustainable development
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in 2015, tackle a wide array of contemporary issues such as food, water, and energy insecurity, biodiversity loss, climate change, and rapid and spontaneous urbanization. Achieving these goals requires a strategy aimed towards overall progress, rather than improvement in isolated areas. The nexus...
Phys.org
Protecting 30% of Earth's surface for nature means thinking about connections near and far
A biodiversity crisis is reducing the variety of life on Earth. Under pressure from land and water pollution, development, overhunting, poaching, climate change and species invasions, approximately 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. One ambitious proposal for stemming these losses is the international initiative known...
Phys.org
For biodiversity to thrive, conservation efforts must be 'nature and people positive,' experts say
In a new expert study published in the journal One Earth, an international team of scientists from the Earth Commission, convened by Future Earth, say that efforts to meet new biodiversity targets and goals for the next three decades risk repeating past failures unless three factors are addressed in campaigning efforts and practice: focused attention to direct and indirect drivers of decline; unrealistic biodiversity response objectives and timelines, and failure to address fundamental inequities of past and current conservation and sharing of nature's benefits.
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
Phys.org
Climate change in the forests of northern Germany: Team finds widespread drought stress in European beech
More and more trees are suffering the consequences of decades of manmade climate change. The growth of the European beech has so far suffered decline mainly in southern Europe. European beech is Germany's most important native forest tree species, and it is most commonly found in central Europe. A research...
Phys.org
Enhancing and protecting Canada's carbon stocks is essential but insufficient to meet GHG emission targets: Report
Enhancing carbon storage in natural ecosystems could put a small but significant dent in Canada's GHG emissions, but an aggressive commitment to reducing human-caused emissions remains critically important, according to a new expert panel report from the Council of Canadian Academies (CCA). Preserving these existing landscapes, however, is imperative to successful climate action—development and land-use changes, as well as increasing temperatures, make them vulnerable to disturbance and risk the release of more GHGs into the atmosphere.
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
Phys.org
'Unwinding' chromosomes: A unique perspective on determinants of chromosomal width
Chromosomes are a highly condensed form of DNA and are crucial for cell division. During mitosis, chromosomes ensure that genetic material is equally divided among the daughter cells. Interestingly, the dimensions and degree of DNA condensation in mitotic chromosomes vary from organism to organism. How this is regulated—i.e., what factor governs mitotic chromosomal formation and dimensions—remains a mystery.
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
U.N. summit on nature presents chance for 'once-in-a-decade' deal
MONTREAL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Climate campaigners waved placards and chanted pro-nature slogans on Wednesday as a U.N. summit kicks off in Montreal, bringing together global negotiators for a "once-in-a-decade opportunity" to protect nature.
Phys.org
Proposing a new idea for spacecraft propulsion that involves dynamic soaring
A team of researchers from McGill University and the Tau Zero Foundation is proposing a new idea for faster spacecraft propulsion that involves dynamic soaring. In their paper published in the journal Frontiers in Space Technology, the group outlines the idea of dynamic soaring as it applies to a speedy way to move through space and other possible uses for it.
New Zealand working on legislation to make big tech pay for news
New Zealand’s government proposed new legislation Sunday that would require major tech companies to pay for local news content that they share on their platforms. In a news release, New Zealand’s broadcasting and media minister, Willie Jackson, said the proposed legislation will be based on similar laws implemented in Canada and Australia and will be…
MotorTrend Magazine
How V2V and V2X Technology Could Change the Auto World
It sounds like an idyllic vision for the future: Cars automatically and seamlessly talking to other cars to warn about traffic ahead, bicycles wirelessly transmitting their position and speed to nearby vehicles, even construction signs beaming information about upcoming lane closures to oncoming trucks while they're still miles away. All...
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
TechCrunch
If Rowy has its way, if you can use Excel, you can build software
“Last week, Chat GPT from OpenAI showed the world a sliver of what the latest AI models are capable of. Large language models and generative AI capabilities are incredible and have opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities. Similarly, Rowy is going to show the world what AI is capable of when it comes to coding,” said Harini Janakiraman, co-founder and CEO of Rowy in an interview with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
A healthcare brand for women begins to take shape
Dina Radenkovic is among those who see it, and at her company, Gameto, she specifically wants to build a massive healthcare business that redefines reproductive health. A bioinformatics researcher who has a medical degree from the University College of London, Radenkovic is primarily focused right now on using cell engineering to make IVF cycles shorter. But the bigger company she has in mind would one day enable young women to so easily and affordably freeze their eggs that there would be little reason not to do this. Later, if some of these same women turned to IVF, Gameto would help improve their odds of success at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Even later still, these same customers might turn to Gameto to extend the life of their ovaries. Radenkovic’s thinking: women are living longer; their ovaries could and should be functioning longer, too.
Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity
BOSTON (AP) — Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world’s land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about 190...
US News and World Report
U.S., Britain Launch Energy Partnership to Boost Supplies
LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and Britain announced on Wednesday an energy partnership aimed at sustaining a higher level of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Britain and collaborating on ways to increase energy efficiency. Britain and other European countries have turned to the United States as they try...
