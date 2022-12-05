ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck in Rockford identified by coroner's office

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

A Rockford man who was hit by a car while riding his bicycle last week has been identified the Winnebago County Coroner's office.

The man was identified as Bernard Sawtelle, 43, of Rockford.

Rockford police said Sawtelle was riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Brooke Road when a pickup truck hit him.

Sawtelle was trapped under the truck after being hit, according to authorities. Rockford firefighters removed Sawtelle from underneath the pickup truck and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The coroner's office said Sawtelle died from blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The driver of the pickup truck, Todd Norton, 52, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and four counts of causing death.

The crash is still under investigation.

