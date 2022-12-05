ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

One dead, another hospitalized after Sunday crash on Rohrersville Road

By The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

One man died and another taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Rohrersville Road, according to the Maryland State Police.

Dylan E. Fagnano, 18, of Knoxville died after the crash that was reported at 2:36 a.m., state police at the Hagerstown barrack said in a news release. He was the passenger in 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wyatt E. Earp, 18, of Rohrersville.

The vehicle was southbound on Rohrersville Road, also known as Md. 67, at Park Hall Road when it crossed over the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into a tree, police said.

Fagnano was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown and succumbed to his injuries at 3:36 a.m., police said.

Earp was trapped inside the vehicle and freed about 3:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to Meritus where he was listed in good condition Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

State police were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at the Hagerstown barrack at 301-766-3800.

Meanwhile, Washington County Public Schools spokeswoman Erin Anderson said the school system is ready to help students who might have known Fagnano.

"School counselors and crisis counselor teams were available at Washington County Public Schools to support students and staff following this weekend’s tragedy," she wrote in an email.

This story will be updated.

