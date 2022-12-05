ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff

After many rumors and reports, Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Now, it looks like he’s already filling his new staff with some experience. According to Football Scoop, Willie Taggart is in Boulder and will join Deion’s staff with Colorado in a yet-to-be-determined role. According to their source, Read more... The post Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Big Name Is Joining Deion's Staff At Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly building his vision for a winning program in Colorado. Sanders landed a five-star recruit on the first day, and he may now reportedly add a prominent coach to his staff. According to On3's Josh Newberg, longtime head coach Willie Taggart could join Colorado in an undetermined...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL

