Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Cowboys: 'I Don't Trust Them'
The Cowboys win an easy one on Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis. A game like this is not enough to prove that the Cowboys are contenders.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 14 injuries, Thursday Night Football preview, plus start/sit lineup decisions
Last night, we told you who Jamey Eisenberg is starting in Week 14, including his Start of the Week, Lions running back D'Andre Swift. Now, it's time for Dave Richard to tell you his Start/Sit calls for this week. But, obviously, that's not the only help you're going to get...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
