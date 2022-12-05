Read full article on original website
Driver pulled from vehicle that crashed off roadway above Rock Creek
WASHINGTON - Emergency crews pulled a driver from their car Wednesday after the vehicle went off the roadway and was precariously perched along the bank above Rock Creek. The crash was reported around 930 a.m. along northbound Rock Creek Parkway just south of P Street in northwest D.C. Images from...
DC firefighter hurt battling U Street blaze
WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a commercial building fire in Northwest D.C. just after midnight on Wednesday. DC Fire officials said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Crews were called to he 1000 block of U Street...
Police search for driver in deadly I-66 hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed a worker in an active highway work zone on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning. According to police, the man was hit after he witnessed a separate crash around...
Man dead in 2-alarm vacant apartment fire in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a two-alarm fire broke out in a vacant apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. Crews with DC Fire and EMS were called to the 800 block of 20th Street Northeast for a report of a working fire around 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found significant fire coming from the building.
'Take our concerns seriously': DC Neighbors complained of vacant property months before deadly fire
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Some neighbors in the District said one of their worst fears came to light early Wednesday morning. A man was killed in a fire that tore through a vacant building in Northeast. Several residents told WUSA9 they've been warning District leaders about that unsafe property for months.
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Fredericksburg, police investigating
A pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a Virginia Railway Express Commuter Train on Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Christian Kinsella, of Fredericksburg.
Video of deadly shooting in Dumfries released, police continue to search for suspect
DUMFRIES, Va. — Police have released surveillance video of a deadly shooting in Dumfries, Virginia in hopes of finding the suspect they say is responsible for pulling the trigger. On Nov. 12, police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in the area...
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
Two injured in Arlington after crash nearly ends with SUV in creek
According to Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash took place on Friday, Dec. 2 near the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road. When fire department crews got to the scene of the crash, they found an SUV hanging on the rocks above the creek.
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By VRE Commuter Train In Fredericksburg, Police Say
Authorities say that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter train early on Wednesday morning in Fredericksburg.The Fredericksburg Police Department announced that 21-year-old Christian Kinsella was struck by a train shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec.…
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck, Killed By Pick-Up Truck Crossing Lexington Park Roadway: Sheriff
A man in a wheelchair was killed over the weekend after being struck by a late-model pick-up truck while attempting to cross the road in Maryland, investigators announced. Lexington Park resident Eugene Elis Wood, 39, was struck and killed by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Walter Tyrone Waul, 55, of Callaway, around dusk on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road.
Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police
An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of…
2 men found dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George's County
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Prince George's County police say officers investigating a crash found two men shot to death early Wednesday morning. They believe the victims were shot by someone else. Officers of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to investigate a car crash in the 5400 block...
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
