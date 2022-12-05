ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Driver pulled from vehicle that crashed off roadway above Rock Creek

WASHINGTON - Emergency crews pulled a driver from their car Wednesday after the vehicle went off the roadway and was precariously perched along the bank above Rock Creek. The crash was reported around 930 a.m. along northbound Rock Creek Parkway just south of P Street in northwest D.C. Images from...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC firefighter hurt battling U Street blaze

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a commercial building fire in Northwest D.C. just after midnight on Wednesday. DC Fire officials said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Crews were called to he 1000 block of U Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead in 2-alarm vacant apartment fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a two-alarm fire broke out in a vacant apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. Crews with DC Fire and EMS were called to the 800 block of 20th Street Northeast for a report of a working fire around 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found significant fire coming from the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck, Killed By Pick-Up Truck Crossing Lexington Park Roadway: Sheriff

A man in a wheelchair was killed over the weekend after being struck by a late-model pick-up truck while attempting to cross the road in Maryland, investigators announced. Lexington Park resident Eugene Elis Wood, 39, was struck and killed by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Walter Tyrone Waul, 55, of Callaway, around dusk on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station

WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy