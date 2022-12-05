‘We feel the surge’: Manhattan ER doctor on pediatric RSV trend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s hospitals are facing an alarming surge in pediatric cases of RSV , or respiratory syncytial virus, in addition to COVID-19 and flu diagnoses.

The phenomenon, referred to by some as a “tripledemic,” is so concerning that Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged the federal government to be at the ready to lend a hand with rising cases of RSV, which is characterized by respiratory woes.

Dr. Anjali Bharati, an ER doctor at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the situation in New York’s hospitals.

“We feel the pinch, we feel the surge, and we have the experience that we had last year, when hospitals were overwhelmed,” said Bharati. “We really don’t want it to get to that point, especially for the kids.”

