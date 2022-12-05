ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction

This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring

The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
BOULDER, CO

