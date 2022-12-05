Read full article on original website
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction
This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure
Coach Prime did say he would be bringing "luggage" with him to Colorado. The post Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Hiring Head Coach To Be His Offensive Coordinator
Deion Sanders has officially landed in the FBS, as he was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado on Sunday. "Coach Prime" quickly made it clear that he plans to bring several high-profile players with him to the job, including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But first, ...
Report: Ed Orgeron Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Will Ed Orgeron soon get back into coaching at the college level? Orgeron, 61, last coached in 2021 when he was still wearing the purple and gold at LSU. The Tigers moved on and poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Coach O has taken a year off from his occupation, but it sounds like he could ...
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'
There are a dozen Sooners in the transfer portal, but Venables says they didn't "carve out a niche" their impact on the roster this year was minimal.
Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring
The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer
Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
