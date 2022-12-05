ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Chase on I-81 ends at PSP headquarters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested late last month following a road rage incident on I-81. State Police say they used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. State Police say that on...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Woman dies after multi-car crash in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that a woman died in a crash Monday in Sugarloaf Township. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Amanda Rose Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after a two-car crash occurred on Route 93 around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Miller’s two-year-old son […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 people killed in head-on crash in the Poconos

A third person has died from injuries suffered Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County

POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Warren County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken taken to an area hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Lawrence Peele. The crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on County Route 519 in White Township, Peele said. A preliminary...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through Honesdale business

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man charged with covid-relief fraud, related offenses

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who formerly lived in Nanticoke was charged with covid-relief fraud, credit card fraud, and identity theft offenses on Tuesday. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Reynard Lewis, age 29, was charged by a federal grand jury with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, identification and access device, and false statement offenses.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths

PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy