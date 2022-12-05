Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it’s all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
Kohr Harlan learned more about this year’s fundraiser in Northeast Portland.Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
Watch the full preview in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0