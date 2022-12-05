ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Freedom Credit Union collects gifts for children in DCF

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union is hosting its Cherish the Children holiday giving campaign.

Shoppers already wrapping up holiday spending

The Cherish the Children campaign is in cooperation with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF), according to a news release from Freedom Credit Union.

DCF provided Freedom with “wish lists” that have children’s names, ages, and gift ideas on them. Freedom staff members created a tag for each of the children’s wishes and hung it on their branch’s Christmas tree. Anyone can take a tag, purchase the gift the child requested, and then bring it back, unwrapped and with the tag attached, and place it under the tree.

“Over the years, our generous members, employees, and credit union partners have brightened the holidays for many area children,” said President and CEO Glenn Welch. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference again this year and look forward to making, even more, Christmas wishes come true.”

“Our goal is to provide gifts for a total of 500 area children this year,” said Welch. “We are also accepting monetary donations, which our ‘elves’ will use to round out the effort with a shopping spree. Children add the real magic to the holiday season, so we’ll make every effort to ensure every child receives a present they will truly enjoy.”

Visit one of the Freedom branches in Chicopee, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Turners Falls, West Springfield, or Springfield to participate in the campaign by December 22nd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

