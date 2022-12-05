Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department to the hospital for treatment.Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate, fellow deputy
Once Ray was placed in the emergency room, he allegedly became aggressive with the nursing staff and assaulted multiple nurses. According to reports, Ray then allegedly urinated on one of the nurses before being restrained by authorities.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
When Ray was medically cleared by officials, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Professional. His bond was set at $3,000.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 5