ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zYy5_0jXqep2G00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department to the hospital for treatment.

Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate, fellow deputy

Once Ray was placed in the emergency room, he allegedly became aggressive with the nursing staff and assaulted multiple nurses. According to reports, Ray then allegedly urinated on one of the nurses before being restrained by authorities.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

When Ray was medically cleared by officials, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Professional. His bond was set at $3,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 5

J3ss
2d ago

My mother was a nurse for 42 years. She could do it all. Heres to all the nurses out there, YOU matter! Thank you for being our everyday heros!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy