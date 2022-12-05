Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO
Steve Rendle has stepped down as president, chairman and chief executive officer of VF Corp., which has seen its largest brand — Vans — stumble and cut its profit outlook for the fourth time this year. Lead independent director Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO while director Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman of the board.More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationFirst Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany A search is underway for a permanent CEO and the company said internal and external candidates will be evaluated, a significant change...
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy
MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli is raising the guidance of year-end revenues at his namesake company, but stands by his signature belief in gradual growth. Based on the results achieved in the first nine months of the year, and his namesake company’s strong performance in October and November, Cucinelli on Tuesday said he forecasts a sales growth of around 28 percent in 2022.More from WWDA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service AwardLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail Party The spring 2023 order intake leads Cucinelli to see an increase in revenues of...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers. Its CEO just defended the hiring spree that caused the cuts
Amazon isn’t sorry about years of explosive growth and overhiring—even as it kicks off the largest job-cutting campaign in its history. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November that the company would begin laying off employees across multiple departments, and suggested terminations are likely to continue into 2023. Jassy’s comment came days after the New York Times reported the company had plans to lay off around 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Carvana Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Chatter
CVNA stock – a pandemic darling – has lost 98% of its value in 2022 as the used-car dealer navigates a serious cash crunch.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
TechCrunch
African credit-led fintech Finclusion raises additional capital amidst rebrand
The news follows a January announcement that the fintech, which uses AI algorithms to provide financial services to African customers via an array of credit-centric products, raised $20 million in debt and equity pre-Series A financing. Fin also raised a $20 million debt facility from emerging markets debt provider Lendable in September 2021, bringing its total capital secured in equity and debt to $42 million.
JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View
JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Zacks.com
Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Comps Rise Y/Y
OLLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but grew year over year. The Harrisburg, PA-based company also registered an increase in comparable store sales. This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise also revisited its full-year outlook. Here’s How...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Fastenal's (FAST) Average Daily Sales Rise 10.2% in November
Fastenal Company FAST recently released its November sales report, wherein average daily sales grew 10.2% to $27.5 million, moderating sequentially. In October 2022, daily sales registered 13.6% growth, whereas the same had witnessed 13.2% growth in November 2021. Daily sales, on a constant currency basis, were up 11% last month...
Steve Rendle Exits VF Corp. With Vans Woes, Supreme Debt Bearing Down
For the usually rock solid VF Corp., Steve Rendle’s surprise departure on Monday as president, chairman and chief executive officer counts as a corporate earthquake. But it’s one that has been rumbling for a while. More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationFirst Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany While VF spent years as a canny brand operator with the logistical savvy and scale to navigate both good and bad times, the company has been showing signs of increasing stress. Its biggest and most profitable brand, Vans, is in the midst of a turnaround that has yet...
Estee Lauder acquires Tom Ford for $2.8 billion
Estée Lauder is acquiring Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, the venerable beauty brand announced Tuesday. Through the new deal, the beauty conglomerate plans to add the designer label's fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and apparel to its large portfolio of brands. While the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including...
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
