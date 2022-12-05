ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims

Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...

