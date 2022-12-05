Read full article on original website
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
Mayo Clinic Health System experts on respiratory illness
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Some are calling the rise of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases a tripledemic. Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say low vaccination rates could be making the issue worse. In the U.S., only 12% of people over age 5 have received their COVID-19 booster. Experts also worry that holiday travel and gatherings will increase cases of...
Wisconsin Students Face Significant Mental Health and Emotional Challenges
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, and further investment and support is essential to addressing challenges they face daily. Data published on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows Wisconsin students generally reported experiencing significant mental health challenges while having fewer supports at school and at home. More than half of all students surveyed self reported “significant problems with anxiety.”
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media...
Wisconsin man cancer-free after liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer
This holiday season has a special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer. It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.
Your farm-ready research webinar series with UW Extension
Learn the most up-to-date information on topics including dairy and livestock production, forages, and farm management resources from Extension’s Agriculture virtual education offerings. Your farm-ready research! There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access. Make sure you register separately for EACH...
Respiratory illnesses leading to increase patient load and longer wait times for Aspirus and hospitals nationwide
RSV, COVID-19, and influenza cases are all rising in Wisconsin. In its weekly Influenza-like activity report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says flu and RSV cases are at moderate levels in the North Central Region. Most of the rest of the state is in the high level with confirmed...
Wisconsin doctors and pharmacists urging flu shots amid early spike in cases
Dr. Margolis noted that the flu hitting early with RSV and coinciding with COVID-19 is challenging hospital staff and putting people of all ages at risk.
Wisconsin soybean farmers appointed to national board
MADISON, Wisc. — Three Wisconsin soybean farmers have been appointed to the United Soybean Board, which was announced Nov. 28 by USDA. Serving three-year terms on behalf of Wisconsin are:. Tony Mellenthin, Eau Galle. Sara R. Stelter, Wautoma. Nancy Kavazanjian, Beaver Dam. Kavazanjian was elected to a three-year term...
Dog accidentally sent through X-ray machine at Wisconsin airport
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – TSA wanted to remind travelers about the proper way to travel with a pet after a dog was sent through an X-ray machine in Wisconsin. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Great Lakes posted on its Twitter account about an incident that recently happened at the Dane County Regional Airport. A dog was apparently sent through the X-ray machine by accident.
Where Have All the Loons Gone?
Dr. Walter Piper trolls silently across Whitefish Lake’s placid, moonlit surface. He spots the silhouette of a loon. A team member shines a spotlight on the bird to confuse it while Piper leans over the bow and deftly scoops it up with a musky net. “It’s thrilling,” says Piper....
DATCP Awards $1 Million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants to 43 Groups
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed protection grants (PLWPG) to 43 farmer-led groups for 2023. Grants support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin’s soil health and water quality.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
Joe and Christy Tomandl receive Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award
Joe and Christy Tomandl of Medford have been selected as the recipients of the 2022 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Delegates Set Policy for 2023
MADISON – Today, more than 230 delegates at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s 103rd Annual Meeting established new policy directives for the organization. Farm Bureau delegates adopted the policies that will be included in the organization’s policy book in 2023. Resolutions were submitted by delegates as part of a grassroots policy development process.
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
