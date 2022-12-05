ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas time is coming and a yearly tradition is on its way back to the mountains starting this weekend. On Saturday night, the 2022 season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas will kick off at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. The opening...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

High School Scoreboard - December 7, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball is here, with mountain teams participating in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic and more. Perry Central 78, Betsy Layne 67 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Harlan County 63, Knott Central 40 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Buckhorn 98, Cordia...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
GRETHEL, KY
WATE

Petition seeks to rename Kentucky state park after Loretta Lynn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures. The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it […]
STAFFORDSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The leading Lady Bulldog guard made her next step official on Wednesday. Hazard’s Abby Maggard made her college choice official, signing with Alice Lloyd College. ”It’s definitely a blessing,” Maggard said. “I’m so excited to get started and I can’t wait to get up there...
wymt.com

KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is stepping up to make the holidays a little brighter for some folks who are still trying to recover from devastating floods earlier this year. On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky River Properties donated $500,000 to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Perry Central advances in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s the hosts in the nightcap of night three of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH tips off tonight with two great games. The hosts and defending Mountain Classic champion...
BETSY LAYNE, KY
wymt.com

“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy