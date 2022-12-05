Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wymt.com
Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas time is coming and a yearly tradition is on its way back to the mountains starting this weekend. On Saturday night, the 2022 season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas will kick off at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. The opening...
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
wymt.com
Rain or Shine: City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is hosting its Miracle on Main Street on Friday. It kicks off with The Mistletoe Market where local vendors will line Main Street or set up inside some of the businesses downtown. The market is from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - December 7, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball is here, with mountain teams participating in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic and more. Perry Central 78, Betsy Layne 67 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Harlan County 63, Knott Central 40 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Buckhorn 98, Cordia...
wymt.com
Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar
GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
Petition seeks to rename Kentucky state park after Loretta Lynn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures. The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it […]
wymt.com
Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The leading Lady Bulldog guard made her next step official on Wednesday. Hazard’s Abby Maggard made her college choice official, signing with Alice Lloyd College. ”It’s definitely a blessing,” Maggard said. “I’m so excited to get started and I can’t wait to get up there...
wymt.com
KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is stepping up to make the holidays a little brighter for some folks who are still trying to recover from devastating floods earlier this year. On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky River Properties donated $500,000 to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard...
wymt.com
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Committee awards more than 100 student scholarships
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic is underway, highlighting athletes on the court and academics in the classroom. The committee’s scholarship awards program was hosted at the Mountain Arts Center Tuesday, inviting 106 students to the stage to accept $1,000 scholarships to be used for continuing their educations.
wymt.com
Perry Central advances in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s the hosts in the nightcap of night three of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH tips off tonight with two great games. The hosts and defending Mountain Classic champion...
wymt.com
Floyd County family nearing return to homes following July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of Eastern Kentucky, including the Wayland area of Floyd County. The Caudill family is one of many families in the area whose homes were damaged by the floods. In May, the family also lost their patriarch, Phillip Caudill, who died...
wymt.com
Breathitt County wins a slugfest to head to boys semis at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats and the Martin County Cardinals tipped off night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. Martin County got the scoring started, quickly getting out to a...
wymt.com
Harlan outlasts Hazard to move on in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nightcap between the Harlan Green Dragons and the Hazard Bulldogs rounds out night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. It was Harlan hot out of the gate, scoring...
wymt.com
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
wymt.com
Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
(WYMT) - Before Blair Green was a Kentucky Wildcat, she was making waves in the Mountian Classic. In January 2017, Green and the Harlan County Lady Black Bears came into the Mountian Classic looking for their first title. In the championship game against North Laurel, Green set a Mountain Classic...
wymt.com
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
wymt.com
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
wymt.com
Jackson County girls outlast Perry Central 54-47 in first game of 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls tournament is underway at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. Game one saw the Jackson County Lady Generals square off against the Perry County Lady Commodores. Perry Central came out of the...
