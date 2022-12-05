– During a recent edition of Knockouts and 3-Counts, Shane Taylor discussed his AEW debut, his match at ROH Final Battle, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Shane Taylor on his AEW debut being long overdue: “This is the thing about wrestling. You can’t really blame them. They’re going with the best options that they feel they have available at the time when you have a situation like when ROH closed down, there was a bunch of releases from WWE as well. It’s this surge of talent that you didn’t expect to have fall into your lap, and you sift through however you can. You go with the best options that you feel as though you have available, as with any group, any company, any sport. You have a whole bunch of free agents that come in, you’re gonna go with the most notable first, and then work your way through the whole group. So it was a matter of timing, it was a matter of opportunity. It just so happens that it’s lining up right now. To sit here and think about what could have been, what should have been, makes nobody any difference. It doesn’t do anybody any good. It doesn’t make anybody any money.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO