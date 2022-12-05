Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
411mania.com
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the following bouts will take place on Friday’s show:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic...
411mania.com
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
411mania.com
#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:. * WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs....
411mania.com
Flip Gordon Credits The Elite and Bully Ray With His Popularity In ROH
In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Flip Gordon spoke about his popularity during his time in ROH and credited the Elite and Bully Ray for it. He said: “I think it was a handful of people. I think it was Bully Ray, I think it was The Elite, I think The Elite and Cody [Rhodes] really helped me. I think Being The Elite 100% helped me. I think just being in it at the right time with the right style and the right attitude, I think really took me a lot of places and the fact that people like The Elite and Bully took a liking to me and was like ‘Hey, this kid’s got something. I wanna work with him.’ That definitely helped me a lot and I learned so much from all of those guys.“
411mania.com
First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention. WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd...
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
411mania.com
WWE News: Karrion Kross Set For Next Celtic Warrior Workout, Most Watched WWE Videos of 2022, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– Sheamus revealed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for the next Celtic Warrior Workout, which debuts on Youtube at 10 AM ET tomorrow. – WWE has shared a new video looking at the most watched clips of 2022. – Today’s WWE Main Event features the following:. *...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Kingdom def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. * Athena def. Madi Wrenkowski. *...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Comments on The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team by PWI
– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were recently named the best tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The news has had the industry buzzing, and even AEW star Kenny Omega has chimed in. Omega wrote on the news, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza...
411mania.com
AEW News: William Regal Says Blackpool Combat Club Didn’t Need Him, Samoa Joe Retains TNT Title
– William Regal shared gave appeared to be his farewell promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Regal give a backstage promo in which he said that he turned on Jon Moxley in favor of MJF at AEW Full Gear because he realized that the Blackpool Combat Club didn’t need him anymore, but he also knew they wouldn’t let him go so he needed to show them that they didn’t need him.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on Conditions of William Regal Leaving AEW, Triple H Posting ‘WarGames’ Supercut
– As previously reported, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed William Regal departing the company during a media call for ROH Final Battle earlier today. During the call, Tony Khan addressed the conditions AEW made to allow Regal to leave the company, including not appearing on WWE television next year. Khan also addressed Triple H posting a supercut of William Regal’s famous “WarGames” catchphrase ahead of the matchup being featured at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Below are some highlights from the media call (via Fightful):
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 12.6.22: Champions Series Matches, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw several matches in the Champions Series take place, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Champions Series First Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers) ended in...
411mania.com
Tony Khan On FTR Not Yet Being Booked For ROH Final Battle, Why They Haven’t Been Used More
Tony Khan says he’s wanted to use FTR a lot more in 2022, and explained why they haven’t been used as much as fans want on TV over the past year. During today’s media scrum promoting ROH Final Battle, Khan was asked about why the team does not yet have a match set for the PPV despite being ROH World Tag Team Champions. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Shane Taylor Says You Can’t Blame AEW for Waiting So Long to Debut Him
– During a recent edition of Knockouts and 3-Counts, Shane Taylor discussed his AEW debut, his match at ROH Final Battle, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Shane Taylor on his AEW debut being long overdue: “This is the thing about wrestling. You can’t really blame them. They’re going with the best options that they feel they have available at the time when you have a situation like when ROH closed down, there was a bunch of releases from WWE as well. It’s this surge of talent that you didn’t expect to have fall into your lap, and you sift through however you can. You go with the best options that you feel as though you have available, as with any group, any company, any sport. You have a whole bunch of free agents that come in, you’re gonna go with the most notable first, and then work your way through the whole group. So it was a matter of timing, it was a matter of opportunity. It just so happens that it’s lining up right now. To sit here and think about what could have been, what should have been, makes nobody any difference. It doesn’t do anybody any good. It doesn’t make anybody any money.”
411mania.com
Shazza McKenzie on Getting Kicked by Britt Baker at AEW All Out 2019
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, wrestler Shazza McKenzie discussed dealing with stage fright and Below are some highlights:. Shazza McKenzie on the kick from Britt Baker at All Out 2019: “Oi, that was great. That was like [my] career peaked. One, I got to wrestle in front of, I don’t know, 10,000 people and then two I got to be a meme? I got to be a meme? Who gets to be a meme?”
Comments / 0