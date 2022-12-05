Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to ‘Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same. "I just saw a few comments of...
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’
With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating? The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Kenan And Kel Reunited On SNL, And Host Keke Palmer Later Explained Why It Meant So Much To Her
Kenan and Kel reunited alongside fellow Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer on Saturday Night Live.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Keke Palmer announced she's pregnant while delivering her first Saturday Night Live monologue: 'I want to set the record straight'
Keke Palmer hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on December 3 and told viewers that being pregnant is the "biggest blessing."
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
TODAY.com
Keke Palmer does her iconic Angela Bassett impersonation — in front of Angela Bassett
Keke Palmer's spot-on impression of Angela Bassett has been making fans do a double-take for years. But there's one person who has never seen Palmer's famous impression for herself — and that's Angela Bassett. That all changed when the two "Akeelah and the Bee" co-stars reunited for the first...
US Magazine
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Pregnant Keke Palmer Pitches Reboot
The boys are back! Kenan Thompson reunited with childhood costar Kel Mitchell during the Saturday, December 3, episode of Saturday Night Live — all thanks to episode host Keke Palmer. “Kenan Thompson, the legend, man,” the Scream Queens alum, 29, gushed in a pre-taped sketch on Saturday, sharing footage...
Keke Palmer Just Announced That She’s Going to Be a Mom in One of The Coolest Announcements We’ve Ever Seen
We truly thought we’d seen everything there is to see on Saturday Night Live, from the accidental F-bomb slips to the memorable musical moments. But of course, leave it to the force of nature, the incomparable Keke Palmer, to do something we’ve never seen before on the show: confirm she’s going to be a mom! That’s right, if your eyes were as glued to her SNL debut as ours were, then you saw her jaw-dropping opening monologue where she confirmed the rumors that she is expecting. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a...
Keke Palmer Reveals the Story of Her First Real Kiss: "That First Little Love"
Image Source: Getty / Todd Owyoung / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank. Keke Palmer rounded a banner year on Dec. 3 when, during her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the "Nope" star revealed she's pregnant with her first child. The mom-to-be has been booked and busy all year long, launching her own digital network, KeyTV, on Sept. 30, and setting her sights on a role as the next Disney princess. With her future looking bright, Palmer took a moment to reflect on the past, specifically the story of her first real-life kiss, in an interview with Nicole Byer on her "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast on Dec. 2.
Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup
Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face. While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot...
Madame Noire
