Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top policy goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a heavy price. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvRpic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz
Al Jazeera wants court to probe Palestinian reporter’s death
THE HAGUE (AP) — News channel Al Jazeera on Tuesday formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May. Al Jazeera has accused the Israeli government of specifically targeting its journalists,...
Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018. Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
