Louisville, KY

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Belichick On Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Good As Anyone I’ve Coached Against’

FOXBORO — One of the bedrock principles of a Bill Belichick coached-defense is to prevent an opponent’s best player from beating you. For the 2022 New England Patriots, this task has proven to be a bit difficult, especially as of late. The Patriots have struggled to contain top wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs os the Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks. Coincidentally, the Pats suffered losses in both contests.
Wichita Eagle

Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks

Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit

Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
DALLAS, TX

