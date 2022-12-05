Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Patriots Belichick On Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Good As Anyone I’ve Coached Against’
FOXBORO — One of the bedrock principles of a Bill Belichick coached-defense is to prevent an opponent’s best player from beating you. For the 2022 New England Patriots, this task has proven to be a bit difficult, especially as of late. The Patriots have struggled to contain top wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs os the Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks. Coincidentally, the Pats suffered losses in both contests.
Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks
Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL’s More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense. The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's...
SportsBeat KC podcast: Are the Kansas City Chiefs the AFC’s best team?
The assumption for several weeks has been the Chiefs are the top team in the AFC, if not the NFL. Is that still true after the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend? The outcome dropped the Chiefs to 9-3 and they no longer have the top seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers
On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off
Deshaun Watson's first game back hairnet the Houston Texans had a lot of anticipation. One factor was most expected he'd be rusty. That looks to be true and that's just part of why Watson is ready to put the Texans' game in the past. "I think last week it was...
Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman has ‘a chance’ to return from IR in time for Week 15, Reid says
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 14. And it sounds like the Chiefs are optimistic Hardman could return in time for Week 15’s game against the Houston Texans. “There’s a chance,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “We’ll give him a...
Tough Decisions Await, Despite Stated Interest in Rodgers Returning for 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, after emerging victorious yet again against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if the prodigious potential of Christian Watson would play a role in him returning for the 2023 season. Yes, he said, but “there’s got be mutual...
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
