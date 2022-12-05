Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing three starters tonight, when they square off against a feisty Toronto Raptors club on the road, starting at 4:30 p.m. PT. Per the league's latest injury report, All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sidelined for this second game of a back-to-back set. Davis, who departed last night's Cavaliers loss late in the first quarter with a flu-like, non-COVID-19 illness, continues to deal with that. James, who in his 20th NBA season playing his minutes load should never play both games in a back-to-back again, is listed as having a sore left ankle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO