Lakers News: Is Kendrick Nunn Done?
When your Los Angeles Lakers inked free agent Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10.3 million mid-level exception contract in the summer of 2021, many voices across the NBA media thought the deal was actually a fairly savvy move: L.A. would be getting a reserve guard who could provide instant offense in the regular season, and help pick up some of the scoring burden for Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: How Thomas Bryant Stepped Up In Cleveland Defeat
With Anthony Davis unavailable for your Los Angeles Lakers after just an 8:07 cameo in the first quarter, and key backup big man Wenyen Gabriel out hurt, the duty to man the paint against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night fell mostly to 25-year-old backup center Thomas Bryant. Though L.A. fell...
Jordan Poole Says He’s Being Defended Like Steph Curry
After signing a major contract extension, it was clear that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole could no longer fly under the radar. This probably would have been true even without the extension, as Poole was a key factor in Golden State winning the NBA Championship last season, but there is no doubt that Poole is now a much bigger focus of opposing defenses than he was early in his career.
Lakers News: Major Absences Ahead Of A Probable Schedule Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing three starters tonight, when they square off against a feisty Toronto Raptors club on the road, starting at 4:30 p.m. PT. Per the league's latest injury report, All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sidelined for this second game of a back-to-back set. Davis, who departed last night's Cavaliers loss late in the first quarter with a flu-like, non-COVID-19 illness, continues to deal with that. James, who in his 20th NBA season playing his minutes load should never play both games in a back-to-back again, is listed as having a sore left ankle.
New York Knicks Embarrass Atlanta Hawks 113-89
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks short-handed. They were without starters De'Andre Hunter and John Collins and lost Dejounte Murray to an ankle sprain early in the game. Once Murray left, Atlanta never had a shot (figuratively and literally). New York took a double-digit...
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Nets
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Should The Miami Heat Go After Cam Reddish?
At 11-14, the Miami Heat are searching for answers to help them turn things around. The Heat may have to start thinking about making roster changes. One possibility could be New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. The Knicks are reportedly seeking to trade Reddish, a third-year player out of Duke.
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
Celtics Receive Bittersweet News; Won’t be at Full Strength Wednesday vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics received some bittersweet news Wednesday. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics are set to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center as they look to extend their winning streak to three games. It appeared as though the Celtics would be at full strength...
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
Zion Williamson gets defensive for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA's current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game across this stretch.
