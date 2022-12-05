Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Cam Reddish from Knicks
At 6-foot-8, Knicks forward Cam Reddish is one of the more intriguing prospects on the trade block. Per The Athletic’s Fred Katz report, among others, New York and Reddish are working towards a trade, meaning the 23-year-old former Duke product is likely to see a third team in his four-year career.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Is Kendrick Nunn Done?
When your Los Angeles Lakers inked free agent Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10.3 million mid-level exception contract in the summer of 2021, many voices across the NBA media thought the deal was actually a fairly savvy move: L.A. would be getting a reserve guard who could provide instant offense in the regular season, and help pick up some of the scoring burden for Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Major Absences Ahead Of A Probable Schedule Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing three starters tonight, when they square off against a feisty Toronto Raptors club on the road, starting at 4:30 p.m. PT. Per the league's latest injury report, All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sidelined for this second game of a back-to-back set. Davis, who departed last night's Cavaliers loss late in the first quarter with a flu-like, non-COVID-19 illness, continues to deal with that. James, who in his 20th NBA season playing his minutes load should never play both games in a back-to-back again, is listed as having a sore left ankle.
Wichita Eagle
New York Knicks Embarrass Atlanta Hawks 113-89
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks short-handed. They were without starters De'Andre Hunter and John Collins and lost Dejounte Murray to an ankle sprain early in the game. Once Murray left, Atlanta never had a shot (figuratively and literally). New York took a double-digit...
Wichita Eagle
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Nets
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
‘Watch the Eagles’: New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
The Dallas Cowboys public pursuit of free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been well-documented. With potential wide receiver issues due to off-season roster moves and injuries looming, OBJ was linked to the Cowboys before the season ever started. But Dallas wasn't the only landing spot that was speculated on....
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Poole Says He’s Being Defended Like Steph Curry
After signing a major contract extension, it was clear that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole could no longer fly under the radar. This probably would have been true even without the extension, as Poole was a key factor in Golden State winning the NBA Championship last season, but there is no doubt that Poole is now a much bigger focus of opposing defenses than he was early in his career.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?
When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
Wichita Eagle
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Comments / 0