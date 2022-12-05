ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

Daniel
3d ago

How many victims voted for Lightfoot and Pritzker? It's like sticking your finger in the socket and surprised at the shock

marie
3d ago

why are they not staking out these high crime areas it's so unreal that their doing this all day & night and not caught 🤔 i think Chicago needs national guards

fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 wounded, including 14-year-old boy, in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 4:30 p.m., the two were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
CHICAGO, IL

