wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged in Paducah shots fired incident turns herself in to police
Police have arrested a Mayfield woman charged with wanton endangerment in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 26-year-old Keyja R. Hammonds turned herself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after search warrant uncovers cocaine, illegally possessed firearms in home, sheriff's office says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says a search warrant uncovered cocaine and marijuana in the man's home. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives received multiple complaints alleging illegal drug sales at a home on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in shots fired incident arrested
Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
Man arrested on arson, vandalism charges after camper catches fire in Camden
A 54-year-old New Johnsonville man has been arrested on charges of arson and vandalism in connection with a camper fire that broke out over the weekend.
thunderboltradio.com
Disturbance by Troy Man at Wal-Mart Leads to Arrest on Gun Charges
A Troy man was arrested and charged following a call to a disturbance at Wal-Mart in Union City. Police reports said officers were dispatched in reference to a white male wearing a red jacket and backpack, who threw a bag of potato chips that almost struck a child. When arriving...
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.
WBBJ
Dyersburg police report three shootings, multiple arrests
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says there were three shootings, multiple arrests, and over five weapons seized on Saturday. The first of the shootings was around 7 p.m. on Moody Drive, when officers were sent out over a report of shots fired. The officers were given a...
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead in Paducah gazebo Tuesday morning, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there...
KFVS12
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County. The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old...
Missing Haywood County woman found dead, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Haywood County woman who was reported missing was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Donna Rider on Dec. 6. TBI said Rider had a condition that impaired her ability to return without assistance. They also said she may have been traveling […]
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
kttn.com
Former city clerk of Parma sentenced 7 years in prison on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution of $37,626
The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
