The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.

PARMA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO