Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
A Murphysboro woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
A Murphysboro woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Summer Scholz was negotiating a curve on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road, about 4 miles west of Murphysboro, when she lost control of her vehicle and it left the road.
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in Williamson County, Illinois, Wednesday after the sheriff's office says the man pointed a rifle at the deputy. The shooting incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office...
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants
On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Girardeau home leads to an arrest. Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends reading 'Demon Copperhead, 'In the Wild Light' and 'Navigating Early for December. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30...
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
