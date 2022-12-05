ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Project Search helps New Mexico graduates with disabilities earn work experience

By Madison Conner
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b8SO_0jXqbg5U00

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A program here in New Mexico is helping recent high school graduates with disabilities transition into the workforce. There are seven school districts involved in “Project Search” with eight different workplace sites. Students from Rio Rancho Public Schools work alongside Rust Presbyterian Hospital.

Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized

Rust has eight interns that rotate through all of the job placements in the hospital until May of 2023.”They get the experience to work in the EVC department, they do patient transportation, they do security, and those are just some of the areas that they can work in,” said Hotona Secatero, the vocational rehabilitation counselor with the New Mexico Department of Vocational Rehab.

20-year-old Edward Nickson’s last rotation was in the kitchen at Rust, a passion he had in high school too. “I learned new tasks than what I did at the high school,” said Nickson. Once the internship is over Nickson wants to continue in the food industry.

In May, a new set of interns will get matched with Rust and will start their rotation in August. If your school district would like to get involved with Project Search you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Program gives New Mexico students chance to earn pilots license

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico high school students are not only getting their diploma, but some even learning how to fly a plane. The program, through Southwest Aeronautics Mathematics and Science (SAMS) Academy, gives students and opportunity to earn their pilot’s license. There are nearly 100 students at the academy with a focus on aviation. […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting bill assistance event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: proof of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County collecting socks for shelter animals

An old sock might not seem valuable, but they can be reused for a multitude of things. The Bernalillo County Animal Shelter is looking for used or new socks. Bernalillo County collecting socks for shelter animals. An old sock might not seem valuable, but they can be reused for a...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Players suspended, More speed cameras possible, Quiet weather, Free lunch for students, Espanola shelter dogs

Thursday’s Top Stories USPS worker accused of attacking couple, stealing their truck in Albuquerque Two New Mexico cities among ‘Most Sinful Cities in America,’ study says ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood 2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Affordable housing, Asking for money, Rain and snow, Rio Rancho break in, New partnership

Wednesday’s Top Stories Truth or Consequences mayor investigated for animal cruelty NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate sentenced to probation after DWI KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday UNM Lobos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless

Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. 2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. It's a shop owner's worst nightmare. An Albuquerque nonprofit that helps put clothes on kids was a victim of a break-in. ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed …...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor wants free lunch for all students K-12

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants New Mexico to help provide school lunches without charge to all K-12 students across the state. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett confirmed Tuesday that the governor will pursue legislation when lawmakers meet in January 2023 to ensure that every student has access to free […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

New Mexico Adds Anxiety as Qualifying Medical Cannabis Condition

Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI Citizen Academy invites community to join their next session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program will be held at the FBI field...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy