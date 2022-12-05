Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Maadaniyah To Establish A Plant Specialized In P.C. Stranding In Bahrain
Dec 8 (Reuters) - NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO:. * ANNOUNCES TO ESTABLISH A PLANT SPECIALIZED IN P.C. STRANDING IN BAHRAIN. * TO SELF-FINANCE THE PROJECT IN ADDITION TO FINANCING FROM COMMERCIAL BANKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Botanix Pharmaceuticals Got Confirmation Sofpironium Bromide NDA Is Formally Under Review
* RECEIPT OF CONFIRMATION SOFPIRONIUM BROMIDE NDA IS FORMALLY UNDER REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Takeda’s Qdenga Approved For Use In European Union
* TAKEDA’S QDENGA®▼ (DENGUE TETRAVALENT VACCINE [LIVE, ATTENUATED]) APPROVED FOR USE IN EUROPEAN UNION. * TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED QDENGA (TAK-003) FOR USE IN INDIVIDUALS FOUR YEARS OF AGE AND OLDERI. * TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - EC DECISION HAS NO IMPACT ON...
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
3 Reasons Not to Open a Joint Bank Account With Your Partner
You might share a roof and a life -- but you don't have to share a bank account.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Inc Announces Increase Of Its Q1 2023 Cash Dividend And Q4 2022 And FY 2023 Guidance
* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CASH DIVIDEND AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE IN ITS CASH DIVIDEND. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program
* SEARCH MINERALS COMPLETES INITIAL 2,000M FOX MEADOW PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Caely Holdings Updates On Freeze Order On Operational Bank Accounts Of Classita & Units
* CAELY HOLDINGS UPDATES ON FREEZE ORDER ON ALL OPERATIONAL BANK ACCOUNTS OF CLASSITA AND ITS UNITS. * MALAYSIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION COMPLETED INVESTIGATION WITHOUT CHARGE BEING MADE AGAINST CO. * MACC HAD ALSO UNFREEZE OPERATIONAL ACCOUNTS OF COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Inspiration Health Says Jonathan Ballard To Step Down As Chief Financial Officer
* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - JONATHAN BALLARD HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement
PARIS (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board. It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national...
kalkinemedia.com
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter
8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
HashiCorp Inc reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
EU says Cochlear's Oticon bid a threat to competition, will examine deal
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's acquisition of Copenhagen-based Demant's hearing implants business Oticon is a significant threat to the European market, EU antitrust regulators warned on Wednesday. The European Commission said it would examine the 850-million Danish crown ($120 million) deal even though it is...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue. A Treasury spokesperson...
kalkinemedia.com
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-China's November trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-North American energy sector expects higher spending in 2023
(Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies are expecting to spend more in 2023, compared with the current year, as inflation drives up costs of everything from raw materials to labor. Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron also raised their capital allocation toward their lower carbon businesses. Following...
Comments / 0