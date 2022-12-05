Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg has announced it will open on Friday, December 16 at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO