Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg to Open Next Week
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg has announced it will open on Friday, December 16 at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
Popular DC café and market closing after 9 years
WASHINGTON — After more than nine years in business, Little Red Fox will close its café, bakery and market in Upper Northwest Washington by the end of the month. In a statement posted to Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said the decision is a personal one. “In...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
mocoshow.com
SoldierFit Closes Bethesda Location; Plans to Consolidate with North Bethesda/Rockville Gym
In a move to consolidate members, staff, resources, etc. SoldierFit has permanently closed its Bethesda location (7920 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814) with plans of combining it with its North Bethesda/Rockville location (12241 Nebel St, North Bethesda, MD 20852). SoldierFit Bethesda opened approximately three years ago in Bethesda, while the North Bethesda/Rockville location opened in 2016.
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
tysonsreporter.com
Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons
The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
mocoshow.com
New Pupusa Truck Now Open
The Pupusa Box food truck is now open at the Shell Gas Station located at 18040 Georgia Ave in Olney. In addition to pupusas, the truck also serves a variety of tacos, tortas, wings, nachos, and baleadas (photo of the menu board below). According to their website, “Our trailer is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a place to try out new dishes typical to our native Central American countries.”
WUSA
Alexandria, Virginia Christmas market returns Saturday
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — If you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping or simply get in the spirit, Alexandria will bring more than 100 artisans to Old Town Saturday to help you do just that on Saturday. The annual event will take place at John Carlyle Square, where...
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Has Reopened Under New Ownership
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, is reopening today (Thursday, December 8) at 11am. It was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
popville.com
“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
arlnow.com
Ballston Macy’s redevelopment project includes the most hotly debated left turn in a decade
A proposed left-turn lane off of N. Glebe Road in Ballston could be the smallest, yet most scrutinized traffic change in 10 years. As part of the planned redevelopment of the Ballston Macy’s, Insight Property Group proposes to add a left-turn option at the intersection of 7th Street N. and N. Glebe Road. It will be for drivers going southbound on Glebe who want to turn onto a proposed private drive abutting the planned grocery store, which will be located at the base of Insight’s proposed 16-story, 555-unit apartment building.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/5-12/11: Entertainment Nation, 12 Days of CapRiv, and Rosslyn Tree Lighting
The holiday fun is just getting started and not slowing down anytime soon. Be a part of the season’s festivities this week at a neighborhood tree lighting, or be one of the first to see the Smithsonian’s latest exhibition. Best Things to Do This Week. “Entertainment Nation” exhibit....
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ is Coming to Traville Village Center
Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville. It will be taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 9761 Traville Gateway Dr. We expect more news coming out of the shopping center regarding the former Nantucket’s Reef location very soon.
sungazette.news
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge Announces Updated Opening Date
Back in August we let you know that La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and others. The has pushed back the opening date a couple times, but has now announced that it will be opening on Friday, December 9th. The dining room will be open at 5pm and the dance floor will open at 10pm, according to the latest social media post by La Catrina (available below).
Comments / 0