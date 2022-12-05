Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
newschannel20.com
New area code coming to southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
Gov. Pritzker signs amended Illinois SAFE-T Act into law
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the SAFE-T Act, which will abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. The 300-page amendment sought to clarify language in the original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ […]
1470 WMBD
Tax credits, prison reform pass in veto session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Illinois lawmakers last week passed significant legislation dealing with electric vehicle manufacturing incentives and the availability of hygiene products for prisoners in the state’s correctional system. But some weightier issues, including a possible assault weapons ban, will wait until a lame duck...
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
KFVS12
SIH announces workforce reductions; 76 positions to be eliminated or reorganized
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Wednesday, December 7 that 76 positions would be eliminated or reorganized. They said the positions are within senior leadership, management and corporate services and include 33 vacant positions that will not be filled. It does not include direction patient care positions. According...
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wcbu.org
State will hold informational session for 120 laid-off Reditus Labs employees
One hundred and twenty Reditus Laboratories employees are losing their jobs. That's according to data provided by the company to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Layoffs are effective starting Jan. 3. The state will provide an informational session for laid-off Reditus workers on Dec. 13. The company's...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Illinois Police Add Another Warning To Their Holiday Driving Tips
With the holidays in full swing, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High/ Get a DUI." traffic safety campaign.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
