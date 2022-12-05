ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide

By Chuck Williams, Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide .

Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest .

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

