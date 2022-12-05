WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide .
Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3.MORE DETAILS: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest .
You can watch the press conference in the video player above.VIDEO: Phenix City police asking for help identifying 'person of interest' in connection with Riverwalk double homicide
